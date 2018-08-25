Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Young man dies after falling from ute overnight

Rae Wilson
by
25th Aug 2018 5:53 AM

A YOUNG man has died after falling from a utility onto the road at Dirranbandi overnight.

About 7.30pm, emergency services received a call saying the man had fallen from the vehicle and onto Narine Road.

Emergency Services travelled to the remote location about 40 kilometres out of town and found the 24-year-old man, deceased at the scene.

There were three other men in the vehicle at the time aged 25, 19 and 18.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

dirranbandi editors picks fatal crash

Top Stories

    Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

    premium_icon Puppet show re-imagines classic fairytale

    Whats On ONE of our favourite childhood stories will be retold as Red Racing Hood, and it is coming to the Northern Rivers.

    • 25th Aug 2018 6:00 AM
    Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    premium_icon Standing up to creeps: Residents take back their beach

    Crime Creepy, predatory male behaviour at clothing optional beach

    Imagine if an app could replace our government

    premium_icon Imagine if an app could replace our government

    Opinion "The current system is broken beyond recognition”

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    Mother of 15 was 'respected by all who knew her'

    News She was described as being very kind and of gentle disposition

    Local Partners