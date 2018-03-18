Apex Park a poor hiding spot for teen allegedly smoking pot

A man has been charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited drug after being caught by Police in Byron Bay.

A 19-year-old man from New England has been charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited drug after being caught by Police in Byron Bay.

Police claim they were patrolling Apex Park when they observed a man smoking what appeared to be prohibited drugs.

The man was spoken to and the cigarette seized.

A subsequent search located an amount of cannabis allegedly in the man's possession as well as oil believed to be cannabis oil.

The man was arrested and taken to the Byron Bay Police Station.

He has been conditionally bailed to the Lismore Local Court on May 8.