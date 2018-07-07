Young Luke's going places in rugby

ALWAYS THERE: Lennox Head flanker Luke Mounic comes in for another cleanout in Far North Coast rugby union. The 17-year-old has made a great start to his senior career.

ALWAYS THERE: Lennox Head flanker Luke Mounic comes in for another cleanout in Far North Coast rugby union. The 17-year-old has made a great start to his senior career. John Bungate

LENNOX Head teenager Luke Mounic has quickly made a name for himself at the Trojans in Far North Coast rugby union this season.

The 17-year-old is not the biggest kid coming through but he has plenty of determination and is one of the form flankers of the competition.

He has represented NSW Country at junior level and the NSW Anglican Schools Independent team after playing some first grade games last year.

Mounic will be one to watch when the Trojans take on Southern Cross University at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head, today.

"Luke has got our (players' player) points the past two weeks and he's pretty young to be playing an important position like flanker,” Lennox Head coach Jason McCombie said.

"But he picks up about half a dozen penalties for us at the ruck and you can tell he's been taught the proper technique from his rep rugby.

"He has a big future and I'd imagine he'll probably go on to play in Brisbane or Sydney next year if he wants.”

The Trojans are nursing some injuries and will be without key forwards Dan Alley, Matt Liddle and Riley Wilson while Blake Miles will get a start in the centres.

Regular centre Zac Beecher has been named at halfback and it will be the most he has had his hands on the ball since playing hooker at NSW Country rugby league level two years ago.

"It's more about making sure we have enough depth in each position and giving guys like Blake Miles some game time,” McCombie said.

"We still have a few injuries and I just want to make sure I know who can play where if needed.”

The win-less Rats have had a tough time this season but can expect an 80-minute effort from hooker Kirk Taylor-Brown while centre Aaron Ashley is always consistent.

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

Meanwhile, Ballina has made five changes for its clash with Lismore City at Quays Reserve, Ballina.

The Seahorses' 10-game unbeaten run came to end last weekend against Byron Bay but they will have some more size in the forwards with No 8 Stan Lolohea back from injury

Younger brother Tupou Lolohea comes on to the wing while flanker Chris Wilkinson is another handy addition in the forwards.

Elsewhere, Bangalow hosts the Casino Bulls at Schultz Oval, Bangalow, while Casuarina Beach is at home to Byron Bay.

Lennox Head: 1 Jacob Creagh, 2 John Young, 3 Connor Blair, 4 Mackenzie Winchester, 5 Curtis Miles, 6 Jono Huddy, 7 Luke Mounic, 8 Hayden Blair, 9 Zac Beecher, 10 Hugo Marks, 11 Sam Fitzgerald, 12 Blake Miles, 13 Brad Lees (c), 14 Jye Watkins, 15 Paul Crozier. Coach: Jason McCombie.

Southern Cross University: 1 Pat Kelly, 2 Kirk Taylor-Brown, 3 Mitch Brown, 4 Riley Spencer, 5 Sam Condon, 6 Dean Matthews, 7 Kaya Fraser- Wardle, 8 Matt Murray, 9 Matt Anderson (c), 10 Will Hawkins, 11 Jake Henry, 12 Matt McMullen, 13 Aaron Ashley, 14 Pat Wilton, 15 Mick McMullen. Coach: Josh Condon.

Referee: Allan Thomas.

Ballina: 1 Isaac Pratten, 2 Nathan Groves, 3 Callam Turner, 4 Ryan Hamilton, 5 Ryan O'Connor, 6 Chris Wilkinson, 7 Brad Brown, 8 Stanley Lolohea, 9 Nick Watson, 10 Beau Clarke, 11 Tupou Lolohea, 12 Anthony Lolohea, 13 Terry Ferguson, 14 Joel Noble, 15 Tom Watson. Coach: Chris Hickey.

Lismore: 1 Greg Martin, 2 Cameron Bryant, 3 Gavin Tulk, 4 Damian Cootes, 5 Ben Briggs, 6 Dylan Tulk, 7 Brenden Williams (c), 8 Stephen Prosser, 9 William Fairweather, 10 Cody Johnston, 11 Nicholas McLaren, 12 Rory Richardson, 13 Daniel Marsh, 14 Andrew Sky, 15 Terry Cameron. Coach: Ray Taylor.

Referee: Graham Cook.

Bangalow: 1 Sam Rawsthorne, 2 Omar Sella, 3 Simeli Miranalasekula, 4 Jock Craigie, 5 Angus Dickson, 6 Joe Gibbs, 7 John Turagabeci, 8 Dan Rollinson (c), 9 Tim Cohen, 10 Tom Slater, 11 Daniel Proudman, 12 Will Cotterill, 13 Jed Erickson, 14 Benson Lockyer, 15 Chris Bleakley. Coach: Marty Clapp.

Casino: 1 Blake Birmingham (c), 2 Jake Clark, 3 Brock Armstrong, 4 Nathan Davy, 5 Callum McClennan, 6 Carl Tahatu, 7 Elliott Birmingham, 8 Marcus Cusack, 9 Stephen Murchie, 10 Harrison Cusack, 11 Jason Birney, 12 Glen Pollard, 13 Rusiate Loganimasi, 14 Korey Bennett, 15 Saimoni Rokowaqa. Coach: Doug Murray.

Referee: Matthew Clayton.

Casuarina Beach: 1 Dale Salmon, 2 Mick Hall, 3 Robert Beacroft, 4 Arthur Blin, 5 Adam Leach, 6 Geoff Wallis, 7 Chris Luxton, 8 James McMahon, 9 Matt Burgess, 10 Vitori Buatava, 11 Josh Harman, 12 Jone Qorovarua, 13 Graham Dodge, 14 Jay Younger, 15 Kai George. Coach: Adam Leach.

Byron Bay: 1 Matthew Sloyan, 2 Will Rudkin, 3 Josh Smith, 4.Dan Burnham, 5 Jack Cooke, 6 Michael Armstrong, 7 Cash Chapman, 8 Dru Baggaley, 9 Luke Sullivan, 10 Joel Stocks, 11 Ian Smith, 12 Harvey Bell (c), 13 Jordan Foster, 14 Sam Shiner, 15 James Oakley. Coach: Jeff Watt.

Referee: Michael Wakefield (NZ).

Bye: Wollongbar-Alstonville.