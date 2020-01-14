Menu
WHISTLING NIXIE: Lennox Head shredder Nyxie Ryan is hoping for a podium finish at the the 2019 Rip Curl GromSearch National Final at Sydney's Maroubra Beach.
Sport

Young Lennox surf champ faces final waves as a grom

Alison Paterson
14th Jan 2020 11:20 AM
LENNOX Head natural-footer Nyxie Ryan is hoping to finish her final event as a grommet with some more bling for her pool room.

On Monday afternoon the 16-year-old was catching a few last waves ahead of the Girls U16 heats for 2019 Rip Curl GromSearch National Final.

The three-day event, which will run in the Illawarra region from January 14 to 16 will commence at Woonoona.

As one of 50 of Australia's best young surfers, all of whom have a professional career of wave-riding in their sights, Nyxie said she wants to finish on top of the podium.

It's a position she's familiar with having won the crown three times in row while surfing in the U12 and U14 girls titles.

Fresh from the waves Nyxie said she's looking forward to the competition.

"This is my last grom comp an I want to have as much fun as I can," she said.

"It's going to be tough as all the girls are ripping at the moment and all the heats are stacked full of talent."

Nyxie said she's sad she's leaving a lot of her friend when she finished the Grom series but is looking forward to surfing against older and more experienced athletes.

And a good result over the next few days will be the icing on the cake.

"Wave seleciton will be important and help me stand out, so I hope to get some good turns on good waves," she said.

"I'll either use my 5'8" or 5'7" she said.

"This series have been some of the funnest events I've ever competed in and I can't believe that I'll be too old to surf in them after this.

"In the past, we've got some really fun waves in the Illawarra region, so hopefully it delivers again when the final kicks off."

Once the finals are over, she then travels to the Gold Coast for the Hydralyte Sports Surf Series presented by Hyundai - Qld Pro Junior which runs from January 18 to 19.

There's no doubt we will soon see this surfing dynamo eventually making the World Championship Tour.

northern rivers sport nyxie ryan surfing
