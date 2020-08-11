Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An up-and-coming rugby league player faced court today after being charged with stabbing three people after a match in western Sydney.
An up-and-coming rugby league player faced court today after being charged with stabbing three people after a match in western Sydney.
Crime

Young league star charged over stabbing

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
11th Aug 2020 6:52 PM

A budding rugby league star has been charged over the alleged stabbing of three people after a rugby league match in western Sydney.

Ratu Nanovo, 19, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon having spent the past two days under police guard at Nepean Hospital.

Mr Nanovo was taken to Granville police station and charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Ratu Nanovo in his Fijian playing strip.
Ratu Nanovo in his Fijian playing strip.

The charge carries a maximum jail term of 25 years in prison.

Police allege the former Australian Schoolboys and Fiji representative went to a car and got a knife, which he hid in his shorts, after an under-20s match between Penrith Brothers and Wentworthville Magpies in North Parramatta on Sunday.

He then allegedly stabbed three males - a 19-year-old Magpies player and two spectators, 16 and 22 - after a fight sparked in the carpark.

Bradley Wayne Middlebrook.
Bradley Wayne Middlebrook.

Mr Nanovo was refused bail at Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday afternoon and is due to return to the same court on Wednesday.

He was the second man charged over the incident, with Brothers player Bradley Wayne Middlebrook also denied bail at Penrith Local Court on Monday.

Police on the scene at Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta. Picture: Adam Yip
Police on the scene at Old Saleyards Reserve in North Parramatta. Picture: Adam Yip

Mr Middlebrook, 20, of Werrington, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm while in company and affray.

He will next appear in court in October.

Originally published as Young league star charged over stabbing

crime ratu nanovo stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen was escaping ‘unsavoury’ people during car chase

        Premium Content Teen was escaping ‘unsavoury’ people during car chase

        News A TEENAGER has been sentenced after she rode in a stolen car with her boyfriend during a car chase across two states that ended in ramming police cars.

        Footy club rallies to help injured player

        Premium Content Footy club rallies to help injured player

        News AFTER a tackle put Nigel Marshall in the emergency room, Marist Brothers have...

        ‘We are now in lockdown’: Aged care facility’s big decision

        Premium Content ‘We are now in lockdown’: Aged care facility’s big decision

        News THE Northern Rivers facility says they are prioritising the safety of residents and...

        VOTE NOW: Where is the best bakery on the Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Where is the best bakery on the Northern Rivers?

        News We've collated a list, but which one is your favourite?