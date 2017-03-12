The Northern Star is hiring two cadet reporters

The Northern Star is looking for a cadet journalist.

NEWSROOMS are rather fluid places where journalists, particularly young staff, come and go as their careers take off.

That's certainly the case with the 2016 APN Young Journalist of the Year Cathryn McLauchlan, who's moving back to Adelaide for a job with the Messenger group of newspapers.

At least she will be staying within the very broad News Corp family and not lost to a bigger rival. Not that there are any rivals bigger than News Corp these days.

Cathryn came to us as a very shy and nervous cadet almost two years ago, and leaves as a very accomplished and confident reporter, with an array of talents, particularly in the sphere of digital journalism and the production of data driven pieces of unique content.

And so with her departure, and another cadet position also becoming vacant, we are in recruiting mode in a truly global environment.

We've had applications from as far afield as India and, of all places, Minnesota in America.

Competition is fierce, with each applicant trying to out-do him or herself to come up with something that stands out from the pack.

One bold applicant even paraphrased the great Hunter S. Thompson, the founder of gonzo journalism, who famously applied for a newspaper job with the immortal line:

"It's a damned shame that a field as potentially dynamic and vital as journalism should be overrun with dullards, bums, and hacks, hag-ridden with myopia..."

At least he gets points for trying.

If you'd like to apply, The Northern Star's two cadet roles are advertised on SEEK.