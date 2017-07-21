Young inventors invited to share ideas

ONE of Australia's most exciting inventors is joining forces with one of the nation's energy companies to reward budding inventors with recognition, industry support and a trip to NASA.

Award winning inventor, Dr Jordan Nguyen joins Origin's littleBIGidea as head judge and ambassador for the competition's fourth year of fostering creativity and innovation in young Australians.

The young founder of social business Psykinetic, which is focused on using technology to empower people with disabilities, counts among his many inventions a mind-controlled wheelchair and an instrument that has allowed a friend with cerebral-palsy to fulfil her lifelong ambition of playing music.

Dr Nguyen will bring his engineering experienceto the competition, which has already produced a number of inventions that have received patents and been commercialised by their young creators.

"I am passionate about encouraging creativity and innovation from an early age to move towards being the great problem solvers of our future. So I'm excited to be involved with a competition that champions young Australians, providing them with opportunities to succeed and realise their own potential," Dr Nguyen said.

"I hope many more children will be inspired to participate in Origin's littleBIGidea this year and I look forward to seeing the great ideas they come up with."

Applications for Origin's littleBIGidea are now open to budding young inventors from grades three to eight until September 15.

Children from across the NSW North Coast region are invited to summarise their idea in 200 words or less - describing what their idea is, what problem it is designed to solve, and how they came up with the idea.

The top 12 ideas will win their creator $1,000, participation in a design workshop, and support from an industry mentor to help further develop their idea.

The best invention in each of the three age categories (grades 3-4, grades 5-6 and years 7-8) will win their creator a trip to NASA in the USA.

For more information about the competition and how to enter visit www.littlebigidea.com.au.