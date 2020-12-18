Young Hollywood star to release first music single

HOLLYWOOD actor Nicholas Hamilton used his time living in Los Angeles, California, during the pandemic to pursue his other passion, music, and is about to release the first single of his debut EP.

Born in Lismore in 2000, the young man moved to the USA just before the pandemic hit.

When COVID-19 shut down the film industry, the former Alstonville resident created an whole EP exploring the mixed emotions of love, loss and change.

His debut single, Different Year, mines the depression and shock of life in isolation, and wishing for things to go back to normal.

The cover artwork for Different Year by Nicholas Hamilton.

His vocals and lyrics play effortlessly with the indie pop bedroom beat and leaves the listener hopeful for what will come next.

Different Year was written by Hamilton and Britton Buchanan, runner-up on Season 14 of The Voice US, and will be released on January 8, 2021.

See Nicholas Hamilton cover Believer by Imagine Dragons:

Speaking from the USA, Hamilton said the song applies to any process of change people may be going through in their lives.

“As much as Different Year is about how I felt during 2020, it can really apply to any point in anyone’s life where they’ve felt like they want to legitimately time travel in order to get away from the situation they’re currently in,” he said.

“I can’t state the amount of love I have for songs that are about something so depressing and heart-breaking, but are produced in an overwhelmingly positive and uplifting way.

“I wanted to achieve that with Different Year, and I think we really got there.

“The plucky synths and the fingerpicked guitar melody that guides the verses allows the listener to not get bogged down with how sad the lyrics are, but instead bop their head to a chill pop tune”.

A rising Hollywood star and social media influencer, the 20 year-old is best known for his roles Hollywood films It (2017), It Chapter Two (2019) and Captain Fantastic (2016).