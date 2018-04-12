Young guns set to roar at kart club this weekend

The Lismore Kart club will be packed with junior drivers for the Young Guns titles this weekend.

Jeremy Gallagher

LISMORE Kart Club will host the popular Young Guns Titles this weekend which often attracts more than 100 drivers.

Queensland drivers usually perform well at the event and will provide strong competition for the Far North Coast juniors.

They will range in age from 1 to 15 years and come from as far south as Sydney and as far north as Gladstone.

"These are the pocket rockets and future champions of tomorrow,” Lismore Kart Club president Barry Fisher said.

V8 supercar driver David Russell, Lismore speedway stalwart Mark Robinson, Trent Young and Chaz Mostert all started in cadets at the Lismore track.

Racing will be held from 8am Saturday and Sunday with spectators welcome.

Meanwhile, a small number of Lismore karters travelled to Port Macquarie for the first round of the 2018 Northern Zone Titles last weekend.

It is a four-round series with the next meeting being Grafton then Lismore and the final round at Manning Valley where the series champions will be crowned.

While the fields were down in numbers due to the predicted cyclonic weather and another major meeting the driving and racing was exceptional.

The KA4 Junior Light class saw Elliott Thompson taking a well deserved the win.

The KA4 Senior Light class saw it being a family affair with Curt Nommensen taking the win from his father Dean in second and brother Dmitri in third.

In the TAG open class Jodie Nommensen finished second after a lay-off from driving.