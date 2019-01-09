Menu
Talita Joy Lamont was caught trying to steal hundreds of dollars of goods from Bunnings, which she planned to gift her seven children and three grandchildren.
Crime

Young grandma gifted prison time for Christmas theft

Amber Hooker
by
9th Jan 2019 3:21 PM
A MOTHER of seven and grandmother to three children tried to claim a five-finger discount on her Christmas shopping for her large family.

Instead, Talita Joy Lamont was gifted a prison sentence after a Bunnings staff member busted her trying to steal $750 of goods.

Lamont, 38, pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court to the attempted stealing charge, which was the most serious of 14 offences before the court on Tuesday.

The court heard Lamont had also stolen from a laundromat, and taken four cans of rum from the Landsborough Hotel, though she denied this when staff confronted her in the pokies room.

Lamont was also charged with possessing dangerous drugs and property after police found her with scales and a bag of cannabis she claimed to have found at the beach.

 

Talita Joy Lamont, 38, was sentenced to prison time for a string of offences she committed while on court orders for other crimes.
She was also caught driving without a licence disqualified by a court order when she went to buy groceries for her "abundant family" which besides the eldest three, includes children ranging from Year 5 to 10 age.

Lamont was on probation at the time of some of her offending, had breached bail conditions, contravened the direction of police and failed to appear in court.

Mr McDonald told the court his client had suffered a stroke a few years earlier, and now suffered a brain condition which caused memory loss which she attributed to her failure to comply with court orders.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist handed down a head sentence of four months for the attempted stealing charge, and a number of three month and one month concurrent sentences for the other charges.

For her failure to appear, Lamont received a further one month cumulative, bringing her total prison time to four months, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months.

She was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for two years.

