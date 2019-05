A14-year-old girl was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition

JUST before 2pm today the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked on a primary mission to Clothiers Creek, north-eastern New South Wales where a 14-year-old girl was thrown off a horse.

The patient sustained possible pelvic injuries and was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Local Ambulance crew were on scene.