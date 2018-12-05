Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young girl was struck by lightning in Netherdale in the Pioneer Valley
A young girl was struck by lightning in Netherdale in the Pioneer Valley MaxPixel
News

Young girl struck by lightning in Pioneer Valley

Ashley Pillhofer
by
5th Dec 2018 8:30 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM

Update 8.33 am: A NETHERDALE teenager was "sitting outside" when she sustained electric shock after being struck by lighting.

Acting Officer in Charge of the South Mackay QAS station Al Craig said the girl was not hit directly, rather the lightning hit the ground near her.

He said she was transported to the Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with "no emergency health concerns".

"The warning to people is to make sure they are aware of severe weather warnings when they are issued," he said.

"Lightning can be very dangerous."

Initial: A TEENAGER was taken to the Mackay Base Hospital after being struck by lightning last night.

The girl sustained electric shock after being struck about 6pm last night on the Mackay Eungella Road at Netherdale.

Paramedics transported her to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

More information about the incident is not yet known.

editors picks hospital lightning strike pioneer valley
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Lismore man an 'unacceptable risk': Magistrate

    premium_icon Lismore man an 'unacceptable risk': Magistrate

    Crime POLICE have alleged the driver reversed toward them during a traffic stop on the Bruxner Highway.

    Devastated cat owner calls for action after fatal attack

    premium_icon Devastated cat owner calls for action after fatal attack

    News Lismore woman said her beloved pet was killed by aggressive dogs

    PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Formals from across the Northern Rivers

    News See all the glitz and glamour of the high school formals

    Family's life savings on the line for drug syndicate accused

    premium_icon Family's life savings on the line for drug syndicate accused

    Crime All the money would be forfeited if he breaches his bail

    Local Partners