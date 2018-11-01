Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

‘Tired mum’ costume goes viral

1st Nov 2018 9:42 AM

THIS girl's Halloween costume is so relatable that mums everywhere don't know whether to laugh or cry.

Jillian, 13, decided to attend Halloween festivities dressed as a 'tired mum', with uggboots, a Starbucks coffee in hand, two clingy babies, mascara-smudged eyes and a shopping bag holding wine. Her mum Lindsay couldn't stop laughing when she first saw the outfit.

"It's literally EVERYTHING" she wrote on the family's Facebook page. "She pulled this off perfectly!"

In an article written for Love What Matters, Lindsay wrote how growing up in a big family "she has seen the blood, sweat and tears that go into raising kids".

The photos have since gone viral, including thousands of funny comments from mums who can seriously relate.

"We don't even have to dress up" one mum wrote, attracting thousands of likes.

Great costume!

costumes editors picks halloween motherhood parenting viral

Top Stories

    Brave journey for 'miracle' medical treatment in Russia

    premium_icon Brave journey for 'miracle' medical treatment in Russia

    Health A GOONELLABAH woman has walked again for the first time in three years after receiving revolutionary treatment for a debilitating disease.

    Family wanted for next Wife Swap TV show

    premium_icon Family wanted for next Wife Swap TV show

    TV Does your family want to know if the grass is greener?

    Disabled jibe 'appalling': Former mayor slams UM 'healer'

    premium_icon Disabled jibe 'appalling': Former mayor slams UM 'healer'

    News "I'm concerned about our reputation as a city"

    HEARTBREAKING LOSS: Rabbit virus kills more than 60 pets

    premium_icon HEARTBREAKING LOSS: Rabbit virus kills more than 60 pets

    Pets & Animals Last week Fran Boston had 80 rabbits, there is now less than 15 left

    Local Partners