Young girl fell two-storeys and needed urgent assistance

THE thought of having to call triple zero on Christmas Day because a family member has had an accident on the farm is not something anyone would expect nor want to endure.

This frightening turn of events became a reality last year for one Far North Coast family which saw young Savanah Aspery needing an emergency flight aboard the region's Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Savanah had sustained injuries that required surgery after she fell from a high-mounted flying fox. For Savanah, she is now one of more than 9200 people since 1982 to become a patient of the rescue helicopter with her incredible rescue story being highlighted as part of the service's annual 'Rescue Day' appeal.

Savanah Aspery with her homemade thank you cupcakes she presented to the Crew of the Service to show her appreciation for being rescued on Christmas Day 2017. Contributed

On Friday, Rescue Day is all about celebrating the vital role the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service plays in responding to emergencies across Northern NSW from its base in Lismore.

Regional Marketing Manager for the Service, Zeke Huish said: "Each year the service becomes part of the family story for hundreds of people across our region. Rescue Day is our one day of the year where we highlight our role in helping to save countless lives and the impact this has on local families and their community".

"Rescue Day will see businesses, community groups, daycare centres and schools lending their support to raise funds and keep the service free of charge to the patients we transport.

"Importantly, all donation support received on Rescue Day in our region, stays in our region, to directly benefit the service based in Lismore," Mr Huish said.

To read Savanah's rescue story in full visit Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter site, with donation support being able to be given via this website or by calling 1800 155 155.