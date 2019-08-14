Young girl crushed to death in horror accident

Menu
14th Aug 2019 12:13 PM | Updated: 1:37 PM
UPDATE 1.30PM:  WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland officers are on their way to Roma to investigate a tragic incident that killed a young girl. 

A WHS spokesman confirmed they would investigate the incident and prepare a report for the coroner. 

"We will be working closely with Queensland Police Service," the spokesperson said.

It is understood the young girl was killed after being crushed by a tyre at a Roma workplace yesterday, while playing.

EARLIER: A YOUNG girl has been killed in a horror workplace accident in western Queensland.

The girl was crushed by a tyre.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed the incident happened at a workplace in Roma yesterday.

Workplace Health and Safety are in the early stages of investigating and will make enquiries.

"Due to the fatality, we won't be giving any more details at this stage," a spokesman said.

MORE TO COME.

