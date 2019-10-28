Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lockie McLaughlin scores in the under-13 Group 1 grand final between the Grafton Ghosts and the Clarence Coast Magpies at Frank McGuren Field on Saturday.
Lockie McLaughlin scores in the under-13 Group 1 grand final between the Grafton Ghosts and the Clarence Coast Magpies at Frank McGuren Field on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan
Rugby League

Young Ghosts earn Gold Coast Titans Elite Academy call-up

Mitchell Keenan
by
28th Oct 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two budding Grafton rugby league stars have been hand picked to join the Gold Coast Titans Elite Academy for the 2019-2020 season.

Grafton Ghosts under-13 teammates Lockie McLaughlin and Josh Donovan got the call-up earlier this month after an impressive run won them the Group 1 premiership.

McLaughlin's mother Casey Hemming said it was a dream come true for the skilful pair that share a stronger bond than just playing alongside each other.

"It was a massive shock, we couldn't believe it. They're best mates and Josh's dad Paul, is the coach, so for them to get this opportunity together is just incredible,” Hemming said.

"They got selected earlier this month after some scouts had seen them playing in the Group 1 competition. They had their eyes on those two but I never could have imagined this.

"Josh actually rang Lockie and said that they had both been selected but we had no idea. Lockie said, 'Mum can you check emails' and we found out they were both in, we were in shock.”

The pair will commence training with the academy on November 19, travelling to Ballina every Tuesday, but Hemming said it would all be worth it as they reach for the stars.

"They're huge footy fans, Lockie has modelled himself off Greg Inglis,” she said. "I'm just as excited as they are. It's a big commitment but it will be worth it for the opportunity.”

clarence league gold coast titans elite academy grafton ghosts josh donovan lockie mclaughlin
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    120-seat restaurant on the cards for iconic beachfront site

    premium_icon 120-seat restaurant on the cards for iconic beachfront site

    Council News THE once-popular cafe was closed for six years and then it burnt to the ground, but now plans are advancing to reopen it.

    Alstonville Show gives prizes, vouchers to bushfire victims

    premium_icon Alstonville Show gives prizes, vouchers to bushfire victims

    News PHOTOS: Did you go along to the show this year?

    PHOTOS: Lismore colour run splashes 600 people in rainbows

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Lismore colour run splashes 600 people in rainbows

    News Those white clothes didn't stay white for very long

    Why council has hiked asbestos dumping fees for non-locals

    premium_icon Why council has hiked asbestos dumping fees for non-locals

    Council News Huge increase in demand at Kyogle Landfill Facility