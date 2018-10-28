Menu
SUPER BRAINS: St Carthage's Primary School students (from left) Charlotte Gilliland, Neve Schweizer, Padraig Heffernan, Liam Torrens, (front) Darcy Heffernan and Chloe Lane jump for joy.
Young geniuses bring home gold

Jacqueline Munro
28th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
LISMORE'S seven young title defenders have returned home after winning their second consecutive national championship.

The students from St Carthage's Primary School arrived in Darwin for October 13 to defend their school's title as the Australasian Pacific champion in the Social Sciences discipline in the prestigious Tournament of the Minds.

Known as the ToM, the internationally-recognised event requires teams of seven children to solve open ended challenges in a creative way.

Charlotte Gilliland, 12, and Neve Schweizer, 12, were part of the 2017 championship winning team, but for Padraig Heffernan, 12, Ruby Barnes, 12, Darcy Heffernan, 11, Liam Torrens, 11 and Chloe Lane, 10, it was their first time experiencing the finals.

It has been a whirlwind ride for the students, after winning the regional final in Kingscliff in August, before moving onto the state finals in Sydney last month.

Following that win, they travelled to Darwin for the national finals on October 13, where they competed against the top performing teams from across the country.

As well as Australian students, the St Carthage's team also had to contend with students from across the world, including representatives from Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Team facilitator Jenifer Thomson said the win was a "great achievement", and her students were "very excited" to make it to the national finals for a second year, yet alone to win again.

"I think the kids felt a great sense of pride and achievement for what they had done," Ms Thomson said.

"It's a great reflection of themselves, their parents and the school."

