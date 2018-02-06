Young filmmaker among Tropfest finalists

Still from the short film The Light by Lennox Head's Mia Schirmer, a finalist in the 2018 Tropfest Jr competition.

A YOUNG Northern Rivers film-maker has been short-listed as finalist for the 2018 Trop Jr competition, the Tropfest short film competition for people under 15.

Lennox Head's Mia Schirmer has made the cut with her short film The Light.

The short drama tells the story of a young girl's struggle in a world overpowered by social media and judgement.

The film's synopsis explains that "you truly need to experience the dark to be able to appreciate the light”.

Mia has been creating films since she was 10, and much of The Light consists of emotive dance sequences to progress the storyline.

The short will now screen to Tropfest audiences at Event Cinemas Parramatta on Saturday, February 17.

If selected as a winner, she will earn an incredible prize pack including a visit to an upcoming Australian film set and $2500 cash.

Ten of this year's finalists hail from NSW, three are from Queensland, one from Victoria, one from Western Australia and one from South Australia.

Founder and Executive Chair John Polson said the element all film-makers had to include in this year's festival was a rainbow, and that was interpreted in many ways by the young film-makers.

"These talented young film-makers handle issues faced by kids and teens every day with an incredible level of sophistication, tackling mental health, sexual identity, and so much more,” he said.

"I'd definitely be keeping an eye on these kids to see what they're capable of in the coming years!”

