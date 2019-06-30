Menu
WORKPLACE THEFT: Beau Kuhn pleaded guilty to stealing $2000 worth of tools and fuel.
Young father steals 900L of fuel from workplace

Meg Gannon
30th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
TARA-based farm hand Beau Michael John Kuhn appeared nervous as he pleaded guilty to one count of stealing by clerks and servants, keeping his head down as the charge was laid against him in Dalby Magistrates Court.

The court heard on Tuesday that over a period of nine days between April 21 and April 30, Kuhn, 23, stole a number of utilities from his place of work, including 915 litres of unleaded fuel, a power grinder, grinder discs, a power driver, three battery packs and a socket set totalling up to $2621.

On April 15, Kuhn was seen driving his car onto the property he worked, parking it next to a fuel tank and siphoning the fuel from the tank into his own vehicle.

Several days later, the victim noticed a number of tools had gone missing. Kuhn was later seen over CCTV footage taking a number of tools and placing them on the floor of his car.

Magistrate Damian Carroll ordered the father-of-three to pay restitution to the value of $2621 and issued a $1000 fine. A conviction was recorded.

