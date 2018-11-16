Young father killed in workplace tragedy

Connor Milne with his partner Shannea Farrier and their baby daughter Summer-Lee.

A YOUNG father described by family and friends as a 'larrikin' and a 'fair dinkum Aussie' has been identified as the man killed at a Central Queensland quarry on Thursday.

Connor Milne, 21, was working at Fairfield Quarry at Wolfgang near Clermont when he sustained critical injuries to his head and leg after becoming trapped in machinery.

Emergency services were called to the Clermont Group Alliance work site just before 11.30am however tragically, Mr Milne died at the scene. The quarry will remain closed while an investigation is carried out.

The Daily Mercury understands Mr Milne, who is from Gatton in the state's south-east, was a fly-in, fly-out worker.

Mr Milne leaves behind a six-month-old baby daughter Summer-Lee and his 20-year-old partner Shannea Farrier, who shared an emotional tribute on social media.

"Rest in peace baby! I love you! Please be with us and looking over us," Ms Farrier said. "We miss you so much. Will see you very soon my darling. I hope you know we are overly proud of you.

"I'm being as strong as I can for our little girl. You may be gone but you'll never ever be forgotten. Fly high my angel."

Family and friends have also shared their grief.

"You were a larakin (sic), a fair dinkum Aussie to the core. We loved you. We will miss you. Uncle John and cuz Beckie," Beckie Jacobsen wrote.

"Rest In Peace Connor. I will always will remember how much you made me laugh, how silly you were and how you could put a smile on anyone's face, and how much you loved the kids, and all the good times we had," Laura Kajewski wrote.

Queensland Police are preparing a report for the coroner and the Queensland Mines Inspectorate has launched an investigation.

"The Queensland Mines Inspectorate is on site and investigating the tragic fatality which occurred on Thursday 15 November involving a conveyor at a quarry near Clermont," a DNRME spokesperson said.

"As safety is paramount, the quarry will remain closed this week while Queensland Police and the Mines Inspectorate undertake their investigations.

"To ensure safety is front of mind, the Mines Inspectorate will distribute a Safety Notice to all Queensland quarries next week. The objective of a Safety Notice is to reduce the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future."