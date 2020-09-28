Young Dreamworld disaster survivor’s brave court appearance

Flowers left outside the gates of Dreamworld after the ride malfunction that killed four people.

A mother who lost two children in the Thunder River Rapids tragedy has delivered a heartbreaking statement at the sentencing hearing in to the disaster, as the sentence hearing heard of 'a common theme of failure' that led to the horrific tragedy.

Theme park operator Ardent Leisure has faced a sentencing hearing at Southport Magistrates Court on Monday after pleading guilty to three industrial charges stemming from the 2016 disaster.

It faces up to $4.5 million in fines.

Kim Dorsett's children Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett died in the tragedy, along with her son's partner Roozi Araghi, a man Ms Dorsett considered another son, and NSW mum Cindy Low.

Fighting through tears, Ms Dorsett delivered an emotional victim impact statement, telling the court she cried 'for my lost children every day'.

She said she was haunted by the anguish of her granddaughter Ebony Goodchild who miraculously survived the horrific accident.

"(She said) 'I can't find Mummy', words that will be with me until I take my last breath," she said.

"I have never been so alone and so isolated.

"It's heartbreaking."

She recalled the gut-wrenching moment she farewelled her children.

"Kissing them one last time, they were as cold as ice," she said.

"I just wanted to wrap them in a blanket."

She said she had become 'an expert liar' telling others she was fine when she was anything but.

"I put on a face for the outside world.

"Loneliness and grief are all I see in my future."

Luke Dorsett.

Kate Goodchild.

Roozi Araghi.

Cindy Low.

Ebony and Mrs Low's son Kieran miraculously survived when the group's raft collided with another, tossing the occupants in to the churning water and conveyor belt system below.

Lawyers for Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure have previously entered guilty pleas to three industrial relations charges over the tragedy.

The sentencing hearing continues.