ON A HIGH: Casino's Jaiden Pyke will perform in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.
Art & Theatre

Young dancer to perform at Games

by Susanna Freymark
7th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

THERE are 406 dancers performing in the opening ceremony of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on April 4.

Casino's Jaiden Pyke is one of them.

He will dance in front of a live audience of 40,000, with an estimated billion people watching the ceremony on TV worldwide.

The 18-year-old dancer has been travelling twice a week to the Gold Coast for practice.

Yet if it hadn't been for his mother who urged him to to apply for an audition, Jaiden wouldn't have wowed them at his first ever dance audition.

"I wasn't going to do it,” Jaiden said.

"'Just do it', she said. She convinced me.”

More than 4000 dancers auditioned in December last year.

Jaiden found out he'd been selected after landing back in Australia from an overseas trip and seeing an email on his phone.

The first person he called to share the good news with was his mum.

All the dancers are volunteers, Jaiden said.

While he is not allowed to reveal details of the opening ceremony he said it would be "magical and crazy”.

Jaiden's life motto guides him through the experience, even when he has been nervous.

"It's better to look back on life and say 'I can't believe I did that', than look back and say 'I wish I did that',” he said.

Lismore Northern Star
