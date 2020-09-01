New dad claims he wasn’t driving during high speed chase

The man was denied bail at Tweed Heads Local Court.

THE Banora Point man accused of leading police on a high speed chase throughout the Tweed has claimed someone else was driving.

Tyger Jack Titmarsh, 21, appeared by videolink from Tweed Heads Police Station to Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Titmarsh pleaded not guilty to driving while disqualified, police pursuit and resisting police.

However he pleaded guilty to entering enclosed lands.

Court documents reveal Titmarsh was arrested on Saturday night after he allegedly led police on a car chase from through Banora Point, Tweed Heads South and Chinderah from about 11.30pm.

Police allege he reached speeds in excess of 160km/h at the peak of the pursuit.

It is alleged the pursuit circled back to Banora Point before Titmarsh ran out of fuel, with the VW hatchback coming to a sudden stop on Winders Place.

They will allege Titmarsh tried to flee on foot before being arrested.

At the time, he told police he was only the passenger of the car and not the driver.

Titmarsh was already serving an intensive corrections order for a similar pursuit offence.

While applying for bail on Monday, Titmarsh's solicitor said he had became a father for the first time two weeks ago and he was immunocompromised as he had his spleen removed in 2013.

Police prosecutor Val Short opposed bail and said when Titmarsh allegedly lost control of the car for a short time, officers in pursuit were able to see him in the driver's seat wearing a red cap and there was no one else in the car.

Ms Short said when the car came to a halt a number of police officers saw Titmarsh was the driver and no one else was in the car.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy denied bail.

The case will return to court on October 19.