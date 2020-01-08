Young cricketer’s brave return to field after ball strike

FNC bowler Matthew Rossington was a standout after he returned to the field after being struck hard by a ball during the match between Far North Coast Renegades and Mid Coast on January 8 , 2020 during the Lismore Workers U12 Cricket Carnival.

FNC bowler Matthew Rossington was a standout after he returned to the field after being struck hard by a ball during the match between Far North Coast Renegades and Mid Coast on January 8 , 2020 during the Lismore Workers U12 Cricket Carnival. Alison Paterson

GRIT, determination, bravery, teamwork and good sportsmanship.

These qualities were all on show on the second day of the Lismore Workers Under-12 cricket carnival as the Far North Coast Renegades took on their Mid North Coast rivals at Mortimer Oval on Wednesday.

This was evident when FNC bowler Matthew Rossington, 11, was struck on the right shoulder by a ball, the crack so loud it seemed to reverberate around the ground.

But the youngster only left the field for a short time to apply an icepack.

Matthew said he loved cricket and thought it was exciting to be playing in the carnival.

"It's really enjoyable," he said.

After Renegades coach Rod Morris took him through a warm-up, Matthew gritted his teeth, determined not to let his team down.

All-rounder Braithan Smith, 11, who had gone on in Matthew's place, gracefully left when his teammate returned to the field.

It was also scene of girl power when Renegades bowler Zara Morris, 14, showed her form.

At one stage she gave her female opposition, Ava Ryan, 13, a few hairy moments before the MNC player retired on 30 not out.

Both teams had something to prove after FNC was beaten by top team North Shore and MNC suffered defeat at the hands of Central Coast.

Morris said the FNC Renegades was "still a development team".

"I'm very proud of the way they are all pulling together," he said.

Earlier, MNC captain Levi Beard, 11, said he thought his team was in with a chance.

"We are all having a good time," he said.

"Our batting is improving and our fielding was really good over the first two games."

His coach Merv Burke said he was pleased with his team's efforts.

"We played our first game as a team yesterday (Tuesday) he said.

"I hope we win our first game today."

Umpire Pat Holt, who was officiating the match along with assistant umpire Brodie Graham, said he was impressed with the youngsters.

"I've been involved in umpiring for 30 years and in this competition the players, their batting and bowling, keeps getting better and better," he said.

MNC deafted FNC Renegades 148-78.