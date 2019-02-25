Young couple accused of horror cop attack

Kayla Potts is accused of being part of the attack on two cops in St Kilda on Sunday night.

An engaged couple who live with their parents and three-year-old son are today accused of assaulting two police officers during an "all-out affray" in Melbourne on Sunday.

Langwarrin locals Kayla Potts, 25, and Jack Houldcroft, 26, are among four people charged with two counts of assaulting police, affray, violent disorder and intentionally causing injury.

Kayla's brother, Trent Potts, 27, and another man Philip O'Donnell, 26, were also charged after police attended a 30th birthday party at a licensed venue in St Kilda in the early hours of Sunday when they were allegedly set upon.

Young couple Jack Houldcroft and Kayla Potts.

All four accused appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The court today heard two police officers acting in the course of their duties attended a St Kilda venue after reports of an assault against a transgender woman.

Police say that when the officers arrived, they approached Mr Potts, who was attempting to leave the venue in a taxi.

A Facebook snap of Kayla Potts.

Mr Potts was asked to step out of the cab and answer questions when he allegedly fled, the court heard.

One of the officers gave chase before the accused allegedly "shaped up", the court heard.

A police informant told the court Mr Potts began punching the officer in the chest.

His sister, Ms Potts, allegedly approached the officer from the side and punched him in the head. The officer responded by swinging his flashlight at her, splitting her head open below her hairline in the middle of her forehead.

Kayla Potts appeared in court with injuries this afternoon.

In court, the young mother wore her hair in a bun and had a bandage across her forehead. She smiled when she was granted bail with strict conditions.

Her partner, Mr Houldcroft, is accused of kicking and punching an officer while he was lying on the ground. He suffered a suspected broken nose in the scuffle that will be treated by a doctor.

Mr O'Donnell is accused of slamming one of the officer's heads into the ground "six times".

The court heard both officers suffered significant injuries. One has a suspected cheekbone fracture and the other has a ruptured bicep which requires surgery.

The alleged assault was filmed by a bystander.

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time of the assault and brawl is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit Crime Stoppers.