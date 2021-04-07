Young chef caught three times over the drinking limit

A young chef residing in Coolangatta had been drinking the morning he was caught drink driving.

Daniel Lesslie, 25, pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday to High Range drink driving.

Court documents state on February 6, at 11.20am, Mr Lesslie was stopped on Vintage Lakes Dr, Tweed Heads South for a random breath test.

The test showed he was above the drink driving limit.

He was taken back to the Tweed Heads police station where he returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.151.

Mr Leslie told police he had drunk 12 beers between 6.30pm and 1am the night prior, and had another three beers between 9am and 10m that morning.

He said he’d eaten a meal of mince and rice and agreed he knew he was over the legal limit.

His defence lawyer told the court his client had been with a friend who was in crisis all night and was caught driving on the way to his parent’s home in Coolangatta.

He told the court Mr Lesslie does not own a car, the one used was owned by his parents, and the person he lives with only owns a motorcycle which he was not licensed to drive.

For this reason he asked the court to consider not ordering an interlock condition after disqualification.

Mr Lesslie was convicted and fined $900 and disqualified from driving for 12 months back-dated to the day of his suspension.

He was exempt from the interlock condition.