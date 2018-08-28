Young chef attempts to break world cookbook record

RADHAPRIYA Bhardwaj, known to friends as Radhika, wants to show others that cooking is something anyone can do.

"There are no rules to cooking," she said.

"Break the rules, no one is born a great chef. Once you pick up that saucepan, it's your friend."

The 11-year-old showcased her skills to fellow year six classmates at Fairholme College yesterday and said she now she wanted to take home the Guinness World Record for the youngest cookbook author.

"My dad Googled who the youngest chef in the world was and found the chef, who was six when he started cooking, published his book when he was 12," she said.

"I'm still 11 and it's two weeks until my birthday so I still have time to publish a cook book when I'm 11 and could break a record."

Radhika said the book would be named Million Recipes and Counting and would feature vegetarian and vegan recipes.

"We've done many of the recipes and just have a few more to go," she said.

"It would feel really good to break the world record."

The young chef is often seen cooking alongside her sister Krishnapriya, a year two Fairholme student.

The duo often appear on a Hare Krishna YouTube channel, cooking cultural foods.

"I just love the way there are steps in cooking, you have to be patient," she said.

"I like waiting for the big reveal of what it comes out as.

"The best bit is you get to eat it."

