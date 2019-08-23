Menu
MTB JUNIOR RIDE: Two of Australia's best young mountain-bike champions Hayley Oakes (pictured) and Darcy Harris will be giving tips and advice at a special ride for juniors hosted by the Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels MTB Club at New Italy on September 7. Peter Hosking / HIXIT
Sport

Young champs give back

Alison Paterson
23rd Aug 2019 7:24 AM
TWO of the country's most outstanding teenage mountain-bike champions will be on hand to offer advise young riders some tips on racing over the dirt.

They may be on the fast track to dominating their sport, but Hayley Oakes, 15, (National Under 17 Women's XCC, XCM and XCO Champion) and Darcy Harris, 15, (National Under 17 Men's XCC and XCM Champion), will take a juniors' social ride at New Italy Mountain Bike Forest.

Club spokeswoman Sheryn Da-Re said it's part of a special free event hosted by the Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club on Saturday, September 7 at 1.30pm.

"These riders are the best in Australia in their age category and disciplines and proudly wear the green and gold,” she said.

"Both riders started out as NRDW MTB Club dirtmasters many years ago and have offered to give up some time to support junior development and the club.”

Ms Da-Re said the event is aimed at riders under 18 years who are interested in mountain biking who want to improve their skills and knowledge.

She said it doesn't matter how experienced they are, beginners and those already hooked on this exciting sport and want to make it their career are welcome.

"It's a great opportunity to meet Hayley and Darcy, talk to them about the sport, your MTB goals, or quiz them on some of the technical aspects of riding,” she said.

"This was all their idea and they would love to share their knowledge and skills.

"They recognised the club has given them a lot of training, support and skills development”.

She said the club is very family-friendly and parents of children welcome to attend and join in the ride at 1.30pm for registration so the ride can commence at 2pm.

"Please be there no later than 1:30pm so we can ride away at 2pm,” Ms Da-Re said.

"After the ride, please support a local business that supports us by heading to the Rod n' Reel Hotel at Woodburn for drinks and dinner at 6pm”.

https://www.facebook.com/events/753737265057151/

