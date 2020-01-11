Young Cavs come of age in T20 competition

FINALS HOPES: Casino batsman Matt Bradshaw has made some handy contributions this season, and will be a key player in the team’s T20 clash this weekend.

CASINO can seal a semi-final spot in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20 cricket competition when it hosts games at Queen Elizabeth Park this weekend.

The Cavaliers are on six competition points, equal with defending premiers Cudgen, while Pottsville is unbeaten on top of the ladder on eight points.

The T20 competition is not as prestigious as the two-day format and only started a few years ago, but Casino captain, Sam Dietrich, said he would love a chance to win it for the first time.

“Cudgen and Pottsville take it pretty seriously and it’s something we’d like to put on the mantelpiece,” Dietrich said.

“Teams with younger players can struggle a bit in T20 and we’re probably going better now we’re a bit older and bigger.”

There is only one more round after this weekend, with the top four teams to play finals scheduled for February 2.

Casino plays Marist Brothers first at 8.30am before taking on Pottsville at 3pm.

Brothers and Pottsville play in the other game at noon.

The Cavs will look to the likes of opening batsman Charles Mitchell, who is the leading run-scorer in both formats of the game.

Top-order batsman Matt Bradshaw has also made handy contributions in the T20 rounds.

“Matt has flicked the switch this season. He’s a lot more confident with the fear of playing first grade out of his mind,” Dietrich said.

“I haven’t see anything like the way Charles is playing at the moment, either.

“The way he hits the ball and produces runs when we need them is quite remarkable.

“He’s probably the best teenager I’ve seen come through and I’ve played with guys like Sam Irvine and Simon Milenko.”

Brothers come into the weekend having been without its best T20 batsman as Ash Simes nurses a back injury.

He could return in time for this weekend with Brothers needing wins from fifth spot.

Pottsville will likely secure first place and hosting rights for the finals if they win both games.

In other games this weekend, Lennox Head will host Cudgen and Lismore Workers in its round robin clash at Megan Crescent Oval.

Elsewhere, Tintenbar-East Ballina plays Alstonville and Murwillumbah at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.