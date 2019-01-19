Young Cavaliers back for run chase against Brothers

TOP-order batsmen Tim Martin and Charles Mitchell will return for the run chase when the Casino Cavaliers take on Marist Brothers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League two-day cricket today.

The pair were among the top run-scorers for North Coast in a team that finished runner-up in the Under-16 Bradman Cup before going on to play in the Green Shield in Sydney.

Mitchell will play against his junior club for the first time when the Cavaliers resume at 0-15 chasing 187 at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

"He came across to play with Tim and Joe (Carlton) and he's been a big addition,” Casino captain Sam Dietrich said.

"I'm sure they (Brothers) might have a bit to say to him but I don't think that will worry him.

"Charles isn't a kid that gets nervous and he'll just be concentrating on his own job.

"I didn't know much about him when he came here and I told him he'd be batting at seven.

"He has a real work ethic and never complained; once I got him up the order he top-scored and you can see how much ability he has.”

The Cavaliers have been the most improved team this season with more depth in the batting and more consistent bowling.

They have two sets of brothers in the attack this round with Mark and Rob Mison along with Joe and Tom Carlton

Veteran Al Nowlan is still a big part of the pace attack while Nick Ensby is adding to the side with his spin bowling.

"That was our best bowling performance last week and we had a meeting before the game about where we were going and how we want to get there,” Dietrich said.

"There was a bit in the wicket and with Joe on debut and the other boys away I thought we'd be better suited to bowl.

"I don't expect to get the runs easily; it might be the sort of game where we get there seven or eight down but I'd expect to get them.”

In other games:

Lennox Head will resume on 0-80 chasing 227 against Pottsville at Megan Crescent, Lennox Head.

Ballina Bears scored 9-295 against Murwillumbah at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

Tintenbar-East Ballina are 2-5 in their second innings after leading by 16 runs on the first innings against defending premiers Cudgen at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

LADDER

Lennox Head 33

Tintenbar-

East Ballina 28

Casino Cavaliers 19

Marist Brothers 15

Pottsville 15

Ballina Bears 13

Cudgen 10

Murwillumbah 8

Alstonville 3