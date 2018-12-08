Police to wait on forensic results for baby Makavelii

Mum Lina Daley with baby Makavelii who tragically died earlier this year.

CAIRNS mum Lina Daley is facing a police probe into homicide and child neglect over the unsolved death of her baby in Cairns.

The Cairns Post can today exclusively reveal tragic new details surrounding the suspicious death of her 13-month-old boy three months ago.

Baby Makavelii had multiple bruises and bite marks over his body, a graze to the left temple of his head, and a possible burn mark with 3mm of skin missing on his forehead. He was reportedly pulled from a bath tub after he stopped breathing but had swallowed a significant amount of water prior to his death.

It comes as the baby's body was finally released back to his family by the State Coroner yesterday to allow them to prepare funeral arrangements.

Police detective senior-sergeant Mick Gooiker said officers were yet to file any charges over the baby's death at a White Rock house on September 24.

"We treat any child death very seriously," the Cairns Child Protection and Investigation Unit said.

"We are still waiting for some further forensic and medical tests.

"But we will do everything we can to identify the cause of death to solve the case and put in a report to the Coroner."

Ms Daley, 20, who has a history of illicit drug abuse, has been suicidal and on drug binges since her baby's death.

Forensic police and plain clothes detectives investigate the death of Makavelii Leoni. Leoni's mother Lina Daley helps police with their investigations. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

Posts to one of her social media sites state: "I'm the reason his (sic) gone."

"Nothing but a child killa I And. Am*"

Child Safety documents exclusively obtained by the Cairns Post show Ms Daley had been unable to explain the events leading up to Makavelii's death.

"Makavelii was in Ms Daley's care immediately prior to his death," they said.

"There are concerns that Ms Daley may not have adequately supervised Makavelii and that he may have been left in the care of persons who were unsafe. There are concerns that Ms Daley may have been under the influence of substances whilst caring for Makavelii.''

Drug tests show the young mum has tested positive for ice, speed, ecstasy, MDA and cannabis.

The tests also identified that Ms Daley's drug use has significantly intensified in the past three months.

"It is acknowledged that Ms Daley's grief and loss creates a very challenging time for herself and all involved,'' a report says.

"However the drug use has been occurring prior to Makavelii's death - and has only amplified.''