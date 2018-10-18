Young boys abducted from Child Protection

TWO young boys in state care have been taken by their birth parents from a Child Protection Department office during a supervised access visit.

The boys, aged three and six, were abducted just after 4pm on Wednesday and police fear they are possibly being taken interstate.

In a statement, SA Police says it holds "concerns for the welfare of the boys while they are in their parents care".

The Advertiser understands the children, who live in foster care, were taken by their mother from a Child Protection Department office during what was supposed to be a supervised access visit.

It is unclear how she absconded from the building.

Department chief executive Cathy Taylor would not confirm details of the case but said her staff were "working with police on this matter".

Ms Taylor issued a plea for the mother and father of the boys to "come forward and contact police".

They are believed to be driving a black 1993 Nissan Skyline sedan with SA registration XGY610.

SA Police believe they may be travelling to Victoria or New South Wales.

Child Protection Minister Rachel Sanderson said she was "advised of this incident last night".

Ms Sanderson said she would receive updates on any developments in the case.

"The safety of these children remains our utmost priority," she said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the two missing boys is asked to call the police assistance line immediately on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.