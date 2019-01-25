Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics treating boy at Hamilton Island.
Paramedics treating boy at Hamilton Island.
Breaking

Young boy pulled from water in the Whitsundays

Melanie Plane
by
25th Jan 2019 6:53 PM

UPDATE 6.15PM: THE RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to attend Hamilton Island after this afternoon's near-drowning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the young boy was still in a serious condition and had been transported to the Hamilton Island Medical Centre. 

More to come. 

BREAKING 5.45PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services are responding to reports of a near drowning in the Whitsundays.

Paramedics are at the scene of the incident on Hamilton Island.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said shortly after 5.30pm a primary school aged boy was pulled from the water.

"CPR was conducted immediately. Paramedics arrived to find him struggling to breathe but conscious," the spokesman said.

"The matter is ongoing."

The spokesman was unable to confirm if the incident occurred in the ocean or a pool.

It is understood the young boy is in a serious but stable condition.

drowning incident editors picks hamilton island near drowning queensland ambulance service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Police hunt for East Lismore man after serious incident

    Police hunt for East Lismore man after serious incident

    Crime THE 39-year-old "is aware” that police are looking for him, and anyone who sees him should contact Lismore Police immediately.

    BREAKING: Firies rush to contain mill fire

    BREAKING: Firies rush to contain mill fire

    Breaking Emergency services are fighting an out of control structure fire

    How a 'large bulge' in man's pants led to arrest

    premium_icon How a 'large bulge' in man's pants led to arrest

    Crime Casino man was driving along Bruxner Highway when he was pulled over

    Renowned street artist creates new work for Lismore

    premium_icon Renowned street artist creates new work for Lismore

    News Take a sneak peek at the city's newest mural