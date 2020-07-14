Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rescue helicopter is currently en route to a serious motorcycle crash. (Picture: File)
A rescue helicopter is currently en route to a serious motorcycle crash. (Picture: File)
News

Police release details on boy, 8, killed in motorbike crash

Tristan Evert
13th Jul 2020 5:53 PM | Updated: 14th Jul 2020 7:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released more details about a tragic crash that claimed the life of a young boy on a private property near Kingaroy on Monday afternoon. 

A Queensland Police spokesman said on Monday afternoon the eight-year-old boy was riding his motorbike around a track on a private property at Wattle Camp when he collided with a tree.

"Paramedics were called to the scene just before 5pm yesterday, treating the patient who had suffered critical injuries," the spokesman said.

"Police are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner."

EARLIER, MONDAY 8.30PM:

POLICE have confirmed an eight-year-old boy has been killed in a motorcycle crash on a private property in Wattle Camp.

Police are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner.

EARLIER, MONDAY 5.15PM:

A young boy has suffered critical injuries after a motorcycle crash at Wattle Camp.

Emergency crews were called to a private property in Wattle Camp at 5pm.

A rescue helicopter is currently en route.

 

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash kingaroy wattle camp crashwattle camp news
South Burnett

Just In

    Jeep reveals new monster 4WD

    Jeep reveals new monster 4WD
    • 14th Jul 2020 8:58 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I hope Thea is alive': Fears for missing woman's safety

        premium_icon 'I hope Thea is alive': Fears for missing woman's safety

        News Police fear for Thea Liddle's safety, but would not be drawn on what they think has happened to her. WATCH THE VIDEO

        What happens to people turned away at QLD border?

        premium_icon What happens to people turned away at QLD border?

        News What really happens when Victorians and people from NSW hotspots

        Much-loved Lismore shop is back and refocused

        premium_icon Much-loved Lismore shop is back and refocused

        News THE retail shop has opened back up in a new space and with a new focus.

        'DISASTER': Expect delays after snap change to border rules

        premium_icon 'DISASTER': Expect delays after snap change to border rules

        News "It's a system which is going to rely on honesty"