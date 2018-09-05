Young boy flown to hospital after being run over

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to an incident at Tabulam.

A YOUNG boy has been flown to hospital after being run over.

Paramedics and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to the incident this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to Jubullum St about 8.45am.

He said a six-year-old boy had been hit by "a vehicle of some sort” which was believed to be travelling at 20km/h at the time.

"Apparently the car has driven over the patient's left leg and there's a possible fracture to his femur and abrasion to his head and legs,” he said.

He said the boy was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He said the nature of his upper leg injuries would be determined at hospital, with the suspected fracture not yet confirmed.