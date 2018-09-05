Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to an incident at Tabulam. contributed
News

Young boy flown to hospital after being run over

Liana Turner
by
5th Sep 2018 1:57 PM

A YOUNG boy has been flown to hospital after being run over.

Paramedics and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to the incident this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to Jubullum St about 8.45am.

He said a six-year-old boy had been hit by "a vehicle of some sort” which was believed to be travelling at 20km/h at the time.

"Apparently the car has driven over the patient's left leg and there's a possible fracture to his femur and abrasion to his head and legs,” he said.

He said the boy was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He said the nature of his upper leg injuries would be determined at hospital, with the suspected fracture not yet confirmed.

fractured leg lismore base hospital northern rivers crash tabulam westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

