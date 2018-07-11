Young bowling star conquers Wales

NATIONAL TEAM: Kelsey Cottrell, Ellen Ryan, Bolivia Millerick and Lynsey Clarke have all made the Australian team. Ryan has also been the stand-out at the 10 Nations tournament in Wales.

NATIONAL TEAM: Kelsey Cottrell, Ellen Ryan, Bolivia Millerick and Lynsey Clarke have all made the Australian team. Ryan has also been the stand-out at the 10 Nations tournament in Wales. Paul Broben

AUSTRALIA'S young star Ellen Ryan was a stand-out performer at the opening of the current 10 Nations Tournament in Wales.

This event is seen as a testing time for next year's Atlantic Rim championships in Cardiff.

Pitted against South Africa's brilliant Colleen Piketh, Ryan zoomed to a 17-2 lead in the first to 21 event. But the South African fought back in a thriller that had Ryan winning 21-18.

Later the same day Ryan was behind and needed to score 20 shots to win against in-form Canadian Jordan Kos. Australia's golden girl did it - and won a tough encounter 21-18.

In the men's pairs, Jesse Noronha and Aaron Wilson were confronted by a determined US team which led throughout - until the second last end. The Aussies picked up a six to go on to win 16-12.

National selection

BALLINA-born Aaron Teys, 24, is in a 20-strong national squad chosen to prepare as Australia's representatives for the 2019 Asia Pacific and 2020 World Bowls championships.

A 14-player second-tier feeder squad also has been selected.

The Jackaroos contingent will be for the next 12 months; the emerging squad will remain for the rest of this year.

Newcomers to the main squad are Warilla's Jesse Noronha and St Johns Park's Ben Twist. Former vice-captain and international star Brett Wilkie, now CEO of Bowls Queensland, made himself unavailable for selection and former world champion of champions Scott Thulborn was relegated to the emerging squad.

Chairman of selectors Steve Glasson said the chosen players "have the potential to be immediate and long-term international competitors capable of achieving world titles”.

The Jackaroos selections are - Men: Barrie Lester (Vic), Nathan Rice, Aron Sherriff (Qld), Aaron Teys, Jesse Noronha, Ray Pearse, Ben Twist, Corey Wedlock, Aaron Wilson (all NSW), Wayne Ruediger (South Aust). Women: Lynsey Clarke, Bolivia Millerick, Chloe Stewart (Qld), Kelsey Cottrell, Karen Murphy, Ellen Ryan, Natasha Scott (NSW), Carla Krizanic (Vic), Kristina Krstic (West Aust), Rebecca van Asch (Tas).

MY VIEW: ON NATIONAL SELECTION

BOWLS at national level has long adopted a policy of selecting sides to represent Australia for long periods. The just-announced Jackaroos are the reps for the next 12 months; the emerging squad is there for the rest of this year.

What other sport selects the personnel of its national team with such a long-term guarantee of retaining their position?

Suppose some of those selected have a form slump in the next year while someone who is in neither the main squad or the emergers, carries all before him or her. The Australian team has already been named for a whole year so any newcomer genius can go whistle.

A far more effective policy would be to select sides for each major event. That way it would give an outsider a chance of forcing their way in.

I wonder how often Australia's selectors travel around the country watching play to see who is capable of ousting some of the top names.

Sometimes you can't help but think that bowls, like a lot of sports, is a game that once someone's in it'd take a bulldozer to get them out.

Lehfeldt wins

PETER Taylor (Alstonville), fresh from making the semi-finals of the Australian Open singles, had to give way to Ballina's Kris Lehfeldt in the final of the NRDBA champion of champion singles at Ballina on Sunday. It was a close tussle with the score 31-27.

In Sunday's semi, Lehfeldt ousted reigning district champ Jamie Eichorn (Casino RSM) 31-26.

Single focus

THE 2018 women's state singles champion of champions is Lee Benson, of Wenty Leagues.

She beat Samantha Noronha, of Engadine, 25-19 in a final that went to a massive 32 ends.

Veterans comp

IF your whiskers are turning grey and you want the best of social bowls you can do nothing better than join the Northern River Veterans.

They play at various clubs around the area every seven weeks. The next outing will be at Lismore Heights on Tuesday, August 21.

Last Tuesday's games at Casino RSM attracted 98 bowlers. On most days there are more than 100 starters.

Vice president Peter Jarrett says new members over 60 years of age are welcome. The contact is secretary Barrie Enright on 6628 2143.

I can vouch for these events - I wouldn't miss them for quids. They are a great day out.

Funds available

THE State Government's Local Sport Grant Program, which aims to increase regular and on-going participation in sport, provides clubs with funding for various projects.

It says sport and active recreation can deliver many personal and community benefits.

A sum of $50,000 has been allocated for successful projects in each NSW electorate. There's $2000 for sport development, $5000 for community sports events, $5000 for sport access and $20,000 for facility development. The maximum available to any one organisation is $25,000 in a financial year. Applications for a grant close on August 24.

Still going

ONCE the voice of bowls on television and among the best to represent Australia on the green, Ian Schubert is still picking up state championships.

Now billed as the "resident legend” at Kawana club, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, he and Chloe Stewart won Queensland's 2018 mixed pairs title, defeating Elizabeth Walton and a much younger current Australian star Aron Sherriff 23-15.

Greenkeepers challenge

HAVE you ever seen a greenkeeper who isn't a good bowler? Their state side, however, will have its work cut out when they come up against the Legends, some of bowls' household names. The game will be at Engadine on July 30.