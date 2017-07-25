22°
Young artists in the spotlight

JASMINE BURKE
| 25th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Woodlawn's St John's College Year 9 student, Ella Spackman enters 'Inconsolable'.
Woodlawn's St John's College Year 9 student, Ella Spackman enters 'Inconsolable'.

STUDENT artists in the region who have entered in the UNE Schools Art Prize (UNESAP) will have their new artwork displayed at the New England Regional Art Museum's annual exhibition.

The opening of Let's Hang It at NERAM is expected to be well attended with students, parents and teachers from around the region joining with local art lovers to celebrate their work.

NERAM Art Museum Director, Robert Heather said the UNESAP exhibition opening is always one of the highlights of the year.

"The excitement and enthusiasm of the participating students is infectious and everyone has a great time,” Mr Heather said.

"This exhibition is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the work of local art students and the talented teachers who inspire them in the classroom.

"There is growing recognition that students passing through the educational system get a significant boost from engaging their creativity and programs such as UNESAP provide a way for local students to get involved in the arts,” he said.

The four first prize winning artworks will become a part of the UNE art collection and will be displayed around the University campus in Armidale.

The UNESAP competition was established in 2004 to promote interest in the visual arts amongst primary and secondary school teachers and encourage talented young artists.

This year includes entries from students in Armidale, Alstonville, Black Mountain, Bundarra, Glen Innes, Grafton, Gunnedah, Inverell, Kentucky, Moree, Nambucca Heads, Nowendoc, Tamworth, Tenterfield, Uralla, Walcha and Woodburn.

The UNESAP exhibition will be on display at New England Regional Art Museum from July 28 until August 13.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  art artist exhibition northern rivers education university of new england

