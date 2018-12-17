Young actress shines in the summertime

AGED 12, Ballina Year 7 student Summer Robertson has won her latest national acting award: The Tony Bonner Best Emerging New Talent category at the Australian Screen Industry Network (ASIN) Awards.

The young actor received the accolade for her role as Jade in the short film of the same name.

The 12-minute film, directed by Angie Fleming, tells the story of an isolated young girl in 1960s Australia who must find the courage to escape the clutches of her abusive father in a harrowing tale of survival.

Robertson, who is about to turn 13 in a couple of weeks, is still reeling from her Brisbane experience at the ASIN Awards.

"Winning the ASIN Award was such an amazing feeling, I was really proud of myself and the hard work that went into playing the Role of Jade. It was a really good experience for me as I hadn't played anything like that character before, so I'm over the moon that I won an Award for it," she said.

Summer just finished another short film on the Sunshine Coast and is getting ready to shoot another one next month.

"Gertrude was an amazing experience, it was shot in Buderim on the Sunshine Coast, so we got to stay up there for a couple of weeks, it's a beautiful town," she said.

"We attended the screening recently and I'm really happy with the finished film.

"It'll be going to film festivals next year so hopefully we will get to see it again on the big screen at one of the festivals.

"(The upcoming film shoot) Reverie is a smaller role that I'm shooting in January in Brisbane; some of my friends are in the film so I'm really looking forward to working with them again."

YOUNG STAR: Ballina's Summer Robertson with her Best Emerging New Talent trophy she obtained at the the ASIN Awards 2018.

The young actor said her favourite project so far has been Summer's Day (ABCMe and ABCiView).

"It was made for International Day of The Girl and I really loved my character, Mackenzie, she was so funny!" she said.

"I met Sienna Gilmore, who played Summer in the film and we really hit it off and became good friends.

"I really enjoyed working with the writer and director Hattie Dalton who I learned so much from."

Robertson is also a singer and a dancer, but she has her heart set in acting.

"I love to sing and play music, and I've been

a lot this year, so have really come a long way with my instruments and my voice is maturing and increasing in range," she said.

"Acting is definitely something I want to continue to do no matter what else I'm doing, because I just absolutely love it and I've been doing it since I was five."

Summer is looking forward to her next career moves.

"I'm looking forward to shooting a film in January and a couple of music videos in February, it's also coming up to pilot season so that will be busy as always with auditions."