Casino Library's Ngarie Mcqueen reads a book on cake decorating to celebrate the library loaning out cake tins.
Casino Library's Ngarie Mcqueen reads a book on cake decorating to celebrate the library loaning out cake tins. Susanna Freymark
You'll never guess what you can borrow from this library

Susanna Freymark
by
16th Sep 2019 11:30 AM
HEAD to Casino Library to borrow a novelty cake tin, and soon knitting needles and crotchet hooks will be added to the shelves.

Oh yeah, you can borrow some books too while you're there.

And seeds from the already popular Seed Library.

The first novelty cake tin was borrowed from the library this week.

Casino Library's Ngarie Macqueen showed off the cake tins that come in a bag with a cake decorating book.

Tins like the train mould can be expensive to buy so if you have a child's birthday party coming up and you want to make a special cake, the library can help out, she said.

Ms Macqueen is planning to borrow the pirate cake tin.

The Richmond-Upper Clarence Library is branching out in surprising ways and plans to introduce the borrowing of knitting needles and specialist crotchet hooks.

Casino Library runs a Recipe Club on the third Wednesday of each month.

 

