'You'll never get a job': Teacher's harsh comment

I WAS told by one of my high school teachers that I will never get a job when I leave school.

That made me think I was wasting my time getting an education, so I dropped out of school at the age of 15.

Each time I applied for a job, I was successful and this made me think about what the teacher had said to me and maybe that it wasn't true.

Ten years after I left school, an opportunity arose to undertake a bridging course at Southern Cross University.

I decided to apply as a mature age student and was successful in not only gaining a place but also completing my first year of university study.

Then something happened to me.

I realised the importance of education and everything that came with it. Over the years I studied full time and worked part time or I worked full time and studied part time.

I had breaks from studying when I needed to, on and off, during those years.

One of the keys to being successful in achieving educational goals is to find the balance, of family, work, study and the other commitments that come with life.

The most recent degree I studied was the Doctor of Indigenous Philosophies with Gnibi Wandarahn College of Indigenous Australian Peoples at SCU.

I started the degree in June 2014 and my thesis Living on Common Ground in Two Different Worlds investigated the contemporary issues affecting Aboriginal people living in Casino.

Part of my research included making a mini documentary On Common Ground, where seven local people discussed important and local issues affecting Aboriginal people.

On April 12 this year, I became the first student to graduate with the Doctor of Indigenous Philosophies from SCU and I delivered the graduate speech at the ceremony.

I currently work at Social Futures as the Learning Circle facilitator and as a Research Fellow with Gnibi at the university.

I will be holding an exhibition in Casino to present my research back to the community.

I think back to what the teacher had said to me all those years ago and what I have done to be where I am today.

I guess it's not too bad for someone who was not going to get a job.