You’ll be able to swim in Lismore for longer

DEEP END: The Lismore Memorial Baths are still closed seven months after they were damaged in the March floods.

Swimmers will get an extra few weeks to enjoy Lismore Memorial Baths this year after council voted to extend the open season.

The pool will now stay open an extra 18 days until after the school holidays.

The pool was normally open until after April 25, but budget cuts last year brought the pool closing date earlier.

In raising the motion, Cr Darlene Cook said volunteer marshalls were keeping the pool open in Nimbin for the school holidays, and Lismore should do the same.

Cr Cook floated the idea that with the pumps and solar panels now in place at the pool, it would be possible for it to be open during winter for those who want to use it.

Due to staffing issues, open hours at the pool may be reduced during this time.

Council staff said there were costs involved with keeping the pool open longer that may not be offset by revenue raised.

There were however, ongoing costs associated with maintaining the pool, even when it was closed.

Cr Cook asked whether the council was going to provide services the community wanted, or only ones that were profitable.

The council voted unanimously to keep the pool open until April 18.