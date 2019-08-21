Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police searched a 19-year-old after he was seen trying to hide something down the front of his pants.
Police searched a 19-year-old after he was seen trying to hide something down the front of his pants. Rob Wright
Crime

Police shocked by what they found in Rocky teen's bag

Aden Stokes
by
21st Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKY teen could only stand by and watch as police searched his bag and made a shocking discovery.

John Bradley Sprecher, 19, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, and pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were patrolling William St, Rockhampton, when they saw a man trying to hide something down the front of his pants, about 2pm on August 4.

"The defendant was obtained for a search," Mr Rumford said.

"Police also searched a brown bag and found a black pocket knife with a blade about 5cm in length. He told police he carried it for protection."

Duty Lawyer Jack Blackburn said Sprecher was remorseful for his actions.

He was fined $350 and the knife was forfeited. A conviction was not recorded.

possessing a weapon rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New driving facility helps combat grief of losing LADS

    premium_icon New driving facility helps combat grief of losing LADS

    News AFTER the death of his son in a car crash, Rob Wells was determined to prevent other parents from going through the suffering his family endured.

    Meat co-op's latest product wins prestigious food award

    premium_icon Meat co-op's latest product wins prestigious food award

    Business Casino product wins national food industry award

    Top baseballers in town for World Cup selection

    premium_icon Top baseballers in town for World Cup selection

    Softball and Baseball Australian team will be selected at Lismore

    • 21st Aug 2019 1:00 PM
    How two month search for alleged hit-and-run driver unfolded

    premium_icon How two month search for alleged hit-and-run driver unfolded

    Crime Police made repeated calls for information about the incident

    • 21st Aug 2019 12:38 PM