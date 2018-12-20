Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officers search a car for alcohol at the entrance to Woorabinda. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Police officers search a car for alcohol at the entrance to Woorabinda. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK041013calcohol6
Crime

You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
20th Dec 2018 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE found 23 cask wines, 25 bags of marijuana and various bottles of spirits in a car bound for a funeral at Woorabinda.

The driver of the vehicle - Marlene Rose Henry - pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week to one count of taking alcohol into a restricted area, one possess dangerous drugs, one possess drug utensils, one supply a dangerous drug and one fail to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Henry, 27, was intercepted 3km outside Woorabinda on the southern access road heading towards the town at 2.30pm on July 20.

She said Henry had passengers in the car, who were headed to a funeral, and police noticed a green garbage bag full of cask wine in one of the passenger seats.

A search revealed five bags of marijuana in a wallet, containing Henry's driver licence, behind the steering wheel.

They also found 20 more bags of marijuana, digital scales and a bong along with bottles of bourbon.

 

The Alcohol ban sign at the entrance to Woorabinda. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
The Alcohol ban sign at the entrance to Woorabinda. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK041013calcohol5

Ms King said the marijuana weighed 31g.

She said Henry told officers she used the digital scales to weigh herbs in the kitchen.

Ms King said the defendant would not disclose who was responsible for the extra cannabis.

Defence lawyer Angela Taylor said this was the first time Henry had been charged over taking alcohol into a restricted area.

"She was grieving at the time and was not in the right mindset," she said.

"Her car has been in Woorabinda since the time of the offence."

Henry was sentence a 12-month probation order and pay a $1000 fine.

tmbcourt tmbcrime woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

    Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

    Health THERE has been an increase in the number of Northern Rivers residents being bitten or scratched by bats, prompting a warning from the public health unit.

    Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

    premium_icon Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

    News The Northern Rivers man was allegedly involved in live baiting

    'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

    'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

    News The man has been flown to hospital but is in a critical condition

    Storm bringing 'giant hail, destructive winds, heavy rain'

    Storm bringing 'giant hail, destructive winds, heavy rain'

    Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning

    • 20th Dec 2018 4:51 PM

    Local Partners