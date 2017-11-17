You will not believe your arts

ROCK AND FLUFFY EARS: Bangalow's Andy Walker is King Bunny, the star of children's music project Bunny Racket.

ARTSTATE will be an opportunity to celebrate the arts in regional NSW.

Presented by Regional Arts NSW in partnership with Arts Northern Rivers, Artstate is an exciting two day speakers program, encircled by a diverse and exciting arts program that shines a light on excellence in regional NSW.

But then there is the entertainment: a smorgasboard showcasing the most exciting artistic projects from the Northern Rivers.

Our picks on what not to miss are:

Gleny Rae and Ilona Harker star in The Daughters of the Rum Rebellion. CONTRIBUTED

The Daughters of the Rum Rebellion

The Daughters of the Rum Rebellion is a musical theatre production that reveals the hidden history of Australia's female bushrangers, starring Gleny Rae and Ilona Harker.

This theatre show brings to light the fascinating colonial feats of these forgotten bushrangers.

Through narration and song, Rae and Harker bring to life the fictional characters of Lady Moonlight and Madame Ironbark, who themselves are running from the unjust law of the time.

The show features the true daring exploits of Jessie Hickman, Mary Ann Bugg, Molly Morgan and Black Mary and mentions many others.

With eight original songs composed for the show and a year of research from Hobart to Eulo, this show will change the way you see Australia's white washed male dominated colonial past.

At the Star Court Theatre on Saturday, December 2, from 7pm. Free.

Bunny Racket

Not many artists can say they have played Splendour for a packed audience of pre-schoolers.

Whether you are three or 103, you will not be able to resist the beautiful madness of King Bunny and his gang of fluffy punk rock friends.

A couple of years back, King Bunny, along with Brant Bjork (Kyuss) and Robby Krieger (The Doors), burrowed down in the southern Californian desert to create a sound that would bring all generations together in rock 'n' roll harmony.

The Bunny Racket sound is heavily influenced by the likes of The Ramones, KISS, Black Sabbath and The Muppets, among others.

At the Lismore Quadrangle on Saturday, December 2, from 11am. Free.

CABARET: Joel Salom at Cabaret 360 at the Uki Community Hall.

Cheeky Cabaret

The younger sibling of hit international touring cabaret show La Soiree, Cheeky Cabaret is the signature monthly show at the Brunswick Picture House.

Nudist clowns, iconic national comedians, drag queens, singers on roller skates, cabaret performers, burlesque icons, contortionists and jugglers have graced the Cheeky Cabaret stage.

The key is: the final line up is always a secret, but Brunswick Picture House has confirmed local cabaret sensation Joel Salom (pictured) will be featured in the fist ever Cheeky Cabaret in Lismore.

At the Star Court Theatre on Friday and Saturday, December 1 and 2, 9pm. $30.

Donna Van Leeuwen is an actor in the upcoming Bonnywood Rising film at Bonalbo Hall.

Bonnywood Rising

Bonnywood Rising is a live-cinema performance project produced by Grayson Cooke and the SCU School of Arts and Social Sciences for the Arts Northern Rivers multi-arts project If These Halls Could Talk.

Cooke worked with 100 members of the Bonalbo community to celebrate the true histories and the slightly embellished ones of the Bonalbo & District Memorial Hall.

In Bonnywood Rising, a cinematic history is imagined for the hall, weaving a yarn that places the Bonalbo Hall at the centre of the largest Australian regional film corporation you've never heard of.

Bonnywood Rising is presented as live-cinema, bringing together a film screening with live narration by Ewingar resident Alan Highfield, and live music by Amphibian.

Part melodrama, part Western, part historical epic and part complete fabrication, Bonnywood Rising is a celebration of the ingenuity, the resilience, the spirit and the humour of the peoples West of the Range.

At the Star Court Theatre on Friday, December 1, 7pm. Free.

Northern Rivers electronic music band Tralala Blip. Contributed

Tralala Blip

To say that Tralala Blip is a music group is not exactly true.

This ensemble has developed over the years into a troupe of experienced artists able to act, play small venues or the Sydney Opera House.

Since Tralala Blip's beginnings in 2007, the band have performed at many national and international high profile events such as Adelaide Fringe Festival, The NowNow Festival Sydney, TEDx at Sydney Opera House, Unsound Festival in Poland and pub gigs in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Tralala Blip has released four albums to date on four independent record labels in Australia and in 2017 the band received Australia Arts Council support to release a new album on the internationally acclaimed Room40 Records.

At the Lismore Quadrangle on Friday, December 1, from 8pm. Free.

Djurra

