'You saved our sacred country for us': protest celebrated

THEY SAID NO: Nan and Hugh Nicholson (either end) and Michael Murphy were key players in the Terania Native Forest Action Group (TNFAG) with amateur photographer David Kemp, whose photographs make up the exhibition at the Lismore Regional Gallery for the 40th anniversary of the protest. Sophie Moeller

WHEN Rhoda Roberts travels out to Whian Whian State Forest she is always filled with incredible gratitude.

She is thankful not just because these territories on country are still pristine but that they are around at all.

And, it is Hugh and Nan Nicholson, and those who formed Terania Native Forest Action Group (TNFAG), "we all have to thank”, she told the huge crowd who gathered for the opening of the Terania Creek Protesters exhibition at Lismore Regional Gallery last Friday.

"When I go out to Whian and Protester's Falls, and travel through the (Widjabul) territories that have been there since time immemorial, I am always aware of how incredibly indebted we are to the people we (Aborignal people) refer to as 'custodians of the land'", said Ms Roberts.

"We have the greatest respect to everyone involved. You saved our sacred country for us ...it was not easy.”

"On behalf of my community, my custodians and elders, we would like to pay our respect because there are no words to say thank you.”

And furthermore, the TNFAG had contributed to history by taking action against the destruction of the wilderness with "no direct violence”, she told the emotional audience.

Ms Roberts recalled how her legendary father and aboriginal elder, Frank Roberts, had castigated her as a young girl when she referred to the protesters as hippies.

These new arrivals represented change, he said.

"They want to sit beside us and hear our conversation”.

The opening of the exhibition brought many of the original blockaders together to celebrate the upcoming 40th anniversary of the protest. The exhibition displays digitally re-printed high-res images of the original 16mm black and white film documenting the action and archived by photographer, David Kemp.

Mr Kemp took most of the photographs after leaving the Channon Market where he heard logging was about to begin in the upper Terania Creek basin.

He and his family set up camp on The Nicholson's property and documented the month long blockade. He was eventually arrested for capturing what were deemed compromising images.

Mr Hugh Nicholson said the family had only recently moved to the area when we heard the complex rainforest was going to be clear-felled.

"We were appalled.”

They soon learned the importance of the largely undisturbed basin that comprised of rare low-land and basal up-land sub-tropical country.

"There are few places with such a continuity of forest types. As a reserve it had extraordinary scientific value,” said Mr Nicholson.

For years the group met almost weekly to campaign governments and media outlets at all levels to have an enquiry set up into the logging.

Fellow protest organiser, Mr Michael Murphy, said: "we were just convinced we were right. We believed we had science on our side and if we made the argument we would win.”

Mr Kemp said he was inspired to resurrect the photos and contact the gallery after seeing the John Witzig retrospective exhibition Arcadia.

None of the TNFAG realised at the time that the protest would go onto define the region with its strong history of peaceful environmental activism.

Eventually the political climate changed in favour of conservation leading to the legacy "you can win”, said Nan Nicholson.

"People think, governments and corporations, you can't touch them but it is good to learn you can.”