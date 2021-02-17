Menu
Our poll showed most voters thought Lismore City Council should be sacked. Picture: Che Chorley
You said council should be sacked, what would you do about it?

Cathy Adams
17th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
We asked readers if they thought Lismore City Council should be put into administration after it lost two councillors, a mayor and a general manager in the space of six months.

The Office of Local Government has the power to investigate serious breakdowns in council operations and recommend an administrator be appointed, if deemed necessary.

Former Cr Greg Bennett and mayor Isaac Smith left the council, citing an inability to serve for an additional year.

Former Cr Gianpiero Battista called his resignation a vote of “no confidence in the leadership of council, the general manager and the mayor as well”.

The general manager Shelley Oldham found her employment terminated abruptly after last Tuesday’s council meeting.

An interim general manager, Michael Donnelly, was appointed.

The majority of voters in our poll showed no confidence in the council, with 88 per cent saying administrators should be called in.

Only seven per cent said administrators should be called in, and five per cent said they did not know.

Are we being to harsh though?

Councillors cop a lot of scrutiny, and often a lot of criticism, but they are after all, fellow members of our community who put their hands up at election time to serve the community.

Yes, they get paid, but the going rate isn’t great.

But, if you still think they’re doing a bad job, perhaps it’s time to see if you can do it better.

In the lead up to council elections in September, Lismore City Council will host two information sessions for prospective councillors.

The first will be held on March 6, from 9am-12pm, at Lismore City Hall as part of the YWCA Lismore Women’s festival.

Past councillors Jenny Dowell, Sue Meehan and Diana Roberts will participate in a panel discussion, focusing on women.

The second session will be held on March 25, at the Lismore Regional Gallery, from 5.30-8.30pm.

So, if you think you can do a better job, register here, and make a difference.

Lismore Northern Star

