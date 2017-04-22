You really miss Lismore when it's gone: Opinion

ONE thing that struck me during the recent flood crisis is how important Lismore is to the region as a whole.

As our major regional service centre, you don't realise what you are missing until those services are no longer available.

With many shops, schools, major public buildings, banks and ATMs out of action, or struggling to get back up and running, it has been quite noticeable.

When the city is not working properly, you really miss Lismore and want it back the way it was as soon as possible.

The road to recovery has been rocky for many people trying to get back on their feet.

It must be hard enough managing the physical clean-up, let along battling through government and insurance red tape.

Everyone can help out in a small way by shopping locally during this recovery period.

Cash flow is particularly important for businesses right now.

They need money coming in to pay wages and buy some time until government and/or insurance pay-outs flow.

Yes to govt jobs

ON a separate but related matter, wouldn't it be good if Lismore was chosen as a regional city to re-locate some Federal Government agency?

What a boost to the economy that would be.

Having worked in several government jobs in my career, don't believe the rhetoric that this move away from the city is unachievable.

In the digital age you can work from anywhere.