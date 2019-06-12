'You might kill someone': pursuit accused refused bail

A man has faced court over an alleged high-speed pursuit.

A man has faced court over an alleged high-speed pursuit. Cathy Adams

A COURT has heard the actions of a man accused of a high-speed pursuit were comparable to firing a gun into a crowded restaurant.

Zachary Damien Soloman, from Calamvale south of Brisbane, appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has been accused of failing to pay for petrol at a Lismore service station about 10.16pm on Monday night before fleeing from police.

Police will allege Highway Patrol officers saw the vehicle he was driving on Ballina Rd and it failed to stop.

The pursuit allegedly reached speeds well in excess of the speed limit before road spikes were ultimately deployed on Bangalow Rd, stopping the vehicle.

Mr Soloman was charged with engaging in a police pursuit, receiving property stolen outside NSW, a learner driver being unaccompanied and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

Two juveniles were charged with being carried in a conveyance taken without consent and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

In court, Mr Soloman's lawyer, Thomas Trembath, acknowledged the alleged conduct was "appalling” ”, noting that his client was accused of reaching 198km/h at one stage during the pursuit.

He said his client did, however, not have a serious criminal history, had an intellectual disability and "other complicating mental health issues” and was to some extent "egged on” by the other occupants of the vehicle.

"He has a very limited record,” Mr Trembath said.

"I'd ask that conditional bail be allowed.”

He suggested two bail addresses, both of them in Queensland.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed bail, saying the allegations were "well above the mid range” of objective seriousness.

Magistrate David Heilpern said Mr Soloman's alleged actions were "at the extremely high end of the scale” .

"It's a classic example of there being the same risk to the community as firing a shotgun into a crowded restaurant,” he said.

"You might kill someone. You might not, but the risks are extremely high.”

"It's an absolutely appalling example of driving on the facts before me.”

Mr Heilpern said while Mr Soloman had no lengthy criminal record, he'd "really jumped in the deep end” based on the allegations now before the court.

He refused bail, saying there was an unacceptable risk of Mr Soloman failing to appear or further endangering the community.

The matter will return to court on June 25, when Mr Soloman is due to appear by video link.