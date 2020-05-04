You may not have heard of Parampara, but it helps students

DURING the coronavirus pandemic, communication and being able to stay connected and up to date has become vital.

This is especially true in schools, with many children currently being homeschooled, meaning it is necessary to facilitate clear communication between the school, parents and students quickly.

Summerland Christian College has taken up Parampara in order to keep their community informed about changes to operations during COVID-19 and provide support services.

“All of our parents consume information differently, when COVID-19 became a concern for our community,” Bec Jordan, promotions officer at Summerland Christian College, said.

“We also introduced a platform called Parampara, which allowed us to communicate much more effectively through SMS, and we were not limited to what typical 160-character text would allow.

“This has been so effective and has really helped us get our important information out.

“This platform is interactive, so it also enabled us to collect important feedback, which has helped us identify what our community needs.”

Ms Jordan said that Parampara had become a crucial communication tool due to the high level of personalisation offered within the program.

“We have used Parampara as it allows us to send comprehensive information that is customised to what each person wants to hear,” she said.

“We can grab data, find out what our community wants, and cater the text accordingly.

“This tool has been vital in providing the extra level of support our community needs during this season.”

Richard Dymock said the platform had seen beneficial results for his students.

“Parampara has allowed us to create extremely engaging interactions and gain student insights that may have otherwise been missed — using Parampara has boosted student engagement,” he said.

“It’s allowed us to create an experience for students rather than have them sit an impersonal survey.”