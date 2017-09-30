"You have no right": Police warn motorists after three killed

NSW Police are reminding road users that officers will be out in force as Operation Slow Down continues.

Operation Slow Down, the State's Labour Day weekend road safety campaign, started at 12.01am on Friday and will continue until 11.59pm on Monday, October 2.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of the Traffic & Highway Patrol Command, David Driver, said during Operation Slow Down five people have been lost in NSW already.

Two were on private property.

Double demerits will be in place over the entire long-weekend for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle-helmet offences.

There will be more police on roads targeting drivers for dangerous behaviours that have lead to loss of life on our roads, including; speeding, drink and drug-driving, mobile phone use, and not wearing seatbelts.

"People need to choose their ride wisely," Assisting Commissioner Driver said.

"We don't want you in the back of an ambulance, police car or hearse but sadly all of these vehicles have been used this weekend.

"You have no right to choose someone else's ride for them," he said.

"It only takes a moment from picking up your mobile phone whilst driving, to being involved in a crash where someone is seriously injured or killed. You have an obligation to every other road user to not put them at risk and that includes not driving if you are tired."

"Five lives is five too many and a tragedy; you owe it to your daughter, your son, your father, mother or your friend to get to your destination safely." Acting Assistant Commissioner Driver said.

Some examples of behaviour putting lives at risk during the operation, include:

- Just after 1am on Friday, a 43-year-old man was allegedly caught speeding at 102km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Great Western Highway, Wentworth Falls. After returning a positive breath test, he was arrested and taken to Katoomba Police Station where he allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.087. The man will be issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice for middle range prescribed concentration of alcohol and exceed speed. His license was also suspended.

- About 1.25am on Friday, a 38-year-old woman from Mudgee was stopped on Meares Street, Mudgee where she returned a positive breath test. The woman was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station where she allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.216. Her eight-year-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle. She will be issued a Future Court Attendance Notice at a later date.

- About 5pm on Friday, an 18-year-old man was allegedly caught speeding at 89km/h in a 70km/h zone on the Great Western Highway, Lawson. He was issued an infringement for speeding, no 'P' plates and negligent driving. About 5.20pm on Saturday, the same 18-year-old man was allegedly caught speeding at 110km/h in an 80km/h on the Great Western Highway, Faulconbridge. He was issued another infringement for speeding and no 'P' plates. A report is anticipated to be submitted to Roads & Maritime NSW for driving privileges to be removed.

- About 6.40pm on Friday, a 19-year-old man was allegedly caught speeding at 130km/h in a 50km/h zone on The Trongate in Granville. He was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for driving at speed dangerous and exceed speed. He had his driver's license and number plates seized and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday, November 7.

The long weekend road toll in NSW currently stands at three, including two people in a car at Morisset, a man struck by a truck at Mullengandra.

Two people who were killed in a single-vehicle crash on a private property near Booroorban are not included in the official road trauma figures.